Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.57.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. Camtek has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.58.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 23,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

