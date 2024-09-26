Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD)

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 205.91% from the stock’s current price.

Kodal Minerals Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Kodal Minerals stock traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.47 ($0.01). 152,986,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,911,773. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 142.38, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Kodal Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.77 ($0.01).

Kodal Minerals Company Profile

Featured Articles

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

