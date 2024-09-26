Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Target Price to GBX 85

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 95 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.14) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Deltic Energy Stock Performance

LON:DELT traded down GBX 3.88 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4.62 ($0.06). 9,319,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,254. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.30 million, a P/E ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 1.63. Deltic Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 44 ($0.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

