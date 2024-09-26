Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Target Price to GBX 85

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 95 ($1.27) to GBX 85 ($1.14) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
Deltic Energy Stock Performance
LON:DELT traded down GBX 3.88 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4.62 ($0.06). 9,319,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,254. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.30 million, a P/E ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 1.63. Deltic Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 44 ($0.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 30.42, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Deltic Energy Company Profile
