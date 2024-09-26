Canaccord Genuity Group Trims IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Target Price to GBX 270

IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 325 ($4.35) to GBX 270 ($3.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 112.06% from the company’s current price.
IG Design Group Trading Down 25.5 %
Shares of IG Design Group stock traded down GBX 43.68 ($0.58) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 127.32 ($1.70). 2,378,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.31 million, a P/E ratio of 471.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 193.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 178.01. IG Design Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 240 ($3.21).
IG Design Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IG Design Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- China’s Tech Stocks Surge: What Top Investors Know That You Don’t
Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.