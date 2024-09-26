Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.62

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.62 and traded as high as C$8.84. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$8.62, with a volume of 35,293 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$833.30 million, a PE ratio of -86.20, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.62.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$428.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$424.52 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 0.8804903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -340.00%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

See Also

