Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 11,052 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 146.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,915,000 after buying an additional 5,006,706 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,119.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,135,000 after purchasing an additional 700,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $118,345,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $258.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $312.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

