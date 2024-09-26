Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 63,000 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 3.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 60.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 1.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KD opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.64. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

