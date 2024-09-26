Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 63,400 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 5,763.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

