Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 153,600 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 134.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Atour Lifestyle worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,020,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 431,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 54,502 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $61,194,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after buying an additional 1,057,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atour Lifestyle’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.