Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 147.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Post worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA grew its position in Post by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Post by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Post by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Up 0.9 %

POST opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.63. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

