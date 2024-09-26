Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.16 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 84.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of APO opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

