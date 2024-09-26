Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 88,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 62.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 70,329 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $127.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.62.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

