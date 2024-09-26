Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of WNS worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in WNS by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in WNS in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 18.56. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

