Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 70,285 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 66,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 173,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,436,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,499,000 after purchasing an additional 400,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $129,609.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,641.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $129,609.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,641.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $95,938.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $904,638. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Immunovant Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

