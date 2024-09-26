Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 130,800 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Kohl’s worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,583,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,822,000 after purchasing an additional 570,745 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

