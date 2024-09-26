Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,602 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,523,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 181,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,687,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,582.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,910.81 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,962.83. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,734.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,468.74.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

