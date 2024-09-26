Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 21,828 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,828 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ResMed by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $194,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,502,383.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,931 shares of company stock worth $22,644,807. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $240.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.41. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $255.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

