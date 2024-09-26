Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 96,728 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,728 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 31.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after buying an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 25.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,072 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 105,960 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 652,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after buying an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in FOX by 565.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Get Our Latest Report on FOX

FOX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $42.44.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.