Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.27

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.27 and traded as high as C$55.59. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$54.83, with a volume of 335,492 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAR.UN shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.81.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAR.UN

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$51.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.27. The stock has a market cap of C$9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -171.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.