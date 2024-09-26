Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $74.86

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$74.86 and traded as high as C$83.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$82.90, with a volume of 6,369,005 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Cormark raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$71.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$79.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.31 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.5778986 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Shawn Beber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.80, for a total value of C$817,960.00. In other news, Senior Officer Shawn Beber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.80, for a total transaction of C$817,960.00. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 47,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.41, for a total transaction of C$3,956,136.30. Insiders have sold a total of 152,257 shares of company stock worth $12,585,939 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

