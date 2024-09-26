Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Trading Down 2.7%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) shares fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.79. 1,442,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,492,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,920,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920,000 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 81,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 37,849 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,485,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 103.0% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 99,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 50,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 64.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,243,000 after acquiring an additional 464,677 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

