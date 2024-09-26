Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.69

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$112.69 and traded as high as C$116.65. Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares last traded at C$116.09, with a volume of 1,758,618 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$121.67.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$112.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 5.090035 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$6,473,511.98. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Insiders sold a total of 87,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.