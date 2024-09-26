Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $161.70

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$161.70 and last traded at C$161.60, with a volume of 38821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$157.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$147.11.

The company has a market cap of C$8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$150.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

