CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,000 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 1,027,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,730.0 days.
CanSino Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of CASBF stock remained flat at C$2.57 on Thursday. CanSino Biologics has a twelve month low of C$1.86 and a twelve month high of C$3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.28.
CanSino Biologics Company Profile
