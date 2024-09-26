CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,000 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 1,027,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,730.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of CASBF stock remained flat at C$2.57 on Thursday. CanSino Biologics has a twelve month low of C$1.86 and a twelve month high of C$3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.28.

CanSino Biologics Company Profile

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

