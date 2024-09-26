Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.20

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 8228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Capcom Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Get Capcom alerts:

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $189.86 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.