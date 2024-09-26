Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.59

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 39469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,159 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,653,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,318,000 after purchasing an additional 326,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,794,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,587,000 after purchasing an additional 795,553 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,453,000 after purchasing an additional 478,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,288,000 after buying an additional 264,056 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

