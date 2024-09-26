Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.51

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXUGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 36076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

