Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $20,300,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 178,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period.

Shares of CGXU opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

