Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,242,797 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Capital One Financial worth $66,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.21.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

