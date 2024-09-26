Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.32.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

CARA stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.87.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 241.31% and a negative net margin of 1,010.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 120,660 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 3.54% of Cara Therapeutics worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics



Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

