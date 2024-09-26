Card Factory (LON:CARD) Trading Down 17.2%

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 118.40 ($1.59). Approximately 67,644,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,419% from the average daily volume of 1,496,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.91).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Card Factory in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 154 ($2.06) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.48) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £378.20 million, a P/E ratio of 778.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,571.43%.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

