Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,450 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $124.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.95. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 62.65% and a negative net margin of 6,143.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardiff Oncology

About Cardiff Oncology

(Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.