Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 400,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Cardio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.
Cardio Diagnostics Trading Down 5.1 %
Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 312.97% and a negative net margin of 22,358.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardio Diagnostics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cardio Diagnostics
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.
