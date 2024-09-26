CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CareCloud Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCLDP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

