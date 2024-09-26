CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CareCloud Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCLDP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,995. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $24.35.
