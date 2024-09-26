Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.00

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$122.00 and traded as high as C$133.61. Cargojet shares last traded at C$131.57, with a volume of 33,170 shares trading hands.
CJT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cargojet from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$159.55.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($1.15). Cargojet had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of C$230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.886132 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently -145.83%.
In other news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$1,057,623.29. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
