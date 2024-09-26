Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.00

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$122.00 and traded as high as C$133.61. Cargojet shares last traded at C$131.57, with a volume of 33,170 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CJT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Cargojet from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cargojet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$159.55.

Get Cargojet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$127.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -137.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($1.15). Cargojet had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of C$230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 5.886132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently -145.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$1,057,623.29. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.