CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,421,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,920,987 shares.The stock last traded at $76.76 and had previously closed at $74.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

CarMax Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,012 shares of company stock worth $14,803,843. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 299.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,986 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1,327.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 951,558 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 87.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after purchasing an additional 541,967 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

