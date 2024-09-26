Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $53,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Carrier Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 50.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Carrier Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.