Carvana’s (CVNA) “In-Line” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $178.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVNA. TD Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.12.

Get Carvana alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

Carvana Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.47. 1,722,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.26. Carvana has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $176.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $6,824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,150,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $6,824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,150,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total value of $9,882,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 637,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,997,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,591,866 shares of company stock worth $366,976,934. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.