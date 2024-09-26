Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CARV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,972. The company has a market cap of $9.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.39.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carver Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

