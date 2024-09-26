Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,810.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.0 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $371.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.13 and a 52 week high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.