Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $20,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.0 %

CASY opened at $371.98 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $260.13 and a one year high of $401.07. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.19.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.64.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

