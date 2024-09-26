Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.64

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.64 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 98.50 ($1.32). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.32), with a volume of 14,000 shares.

Castelnau Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £311.40 million, a PE ratio of -3,250.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.78.

Castelnau Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castelnau Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castelnau Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.