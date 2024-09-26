Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $782,923 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,172,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,079,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,416,000 after buying an additional 2,299,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

