Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Down 55.4% in September

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catalyst Bancorp stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,912 shares during the period. Catalyst Bancorp comprises approximately 2.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.54% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190. Catalyst Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64.

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 5.35%.

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.