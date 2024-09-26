Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) is Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s 9th Largest Position

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C trimmed its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,127,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.4% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.08% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $141,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,601,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,738,000 after buying an additional 41,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 469,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 128,595 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 33,397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 197,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $21.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $664,188.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at $227,836.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,188. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

