Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $226.37 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

