Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

CATY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.88.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $555,440.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 149,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,061.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 12,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $555,440.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 149,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,061.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,053,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,581 in the last ninety days. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,917,000 after buying an additional 196,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,194,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,206,000 after acquiring an additional 176,215 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,639,000 after acquiring an additional 208,599 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 133,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,563,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

