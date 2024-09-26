Caxton Associates LP Boosts Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 490,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,091,000 after acquiring an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,067,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 227,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 216.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,337,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,084,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,080. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $200.45 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $213.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.48 and a 200-day moving average of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

