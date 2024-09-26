Caxton Associates LP Buys 29,117 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,117 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in H&R Block by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in H&R Block by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 52,654 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its stake in H&R Block by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 742,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in H&R Block by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $613,166.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,169 shares in the company, valued at $56,332,168.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,902 shares of company stock worth $9,970,442. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

