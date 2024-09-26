Caxton Associates LP Buys New Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 458.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,196.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $4,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $87.64.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

